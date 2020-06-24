ADF asked to assist with Victoria’s coronavirus response

The Australian Defence Force has been asked to help Victoria manage the recent spike in COVID-19 in the state.

The Victorian Government has requested military assistance.

3AW state politics reporter, James Talia, told Tom Elliott the troops will be deployed to help with the management and logistics of quarantine hotels.

“The ADF has been doing this job in NSW and they haven’t had the same problem with the virus getting out of the ohtels via the staff, or via the security guards,” he explained.

“It’s not entirely clear why that is but whatever it is the ADF is doing differently in NSW is clearly making a difference.”

