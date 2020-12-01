ADF personnel still haven’t been trained for hotel quarantine, minister admits

The newly-appointed Minister for Hotel Quarantine admits ADF personnel who will be working in Melbourne’s quarantine hotels are yet to be trained.

They will begin arriving in Melbourne this week ahead of the program resuming on Monday.

She said 1500 staff from Corrections Victoria, resident support officers and hotel staff had all been trained, with police currently undergoing their training program.

Meanwhile, Ms Neville admits the force is in a “bit of a bind” over whether to stand down those involved in the Lawyer X scandal.

The scathing final report by the Royal Commission has made 111 recommendations, including the establishment of a special investigator to look into the potentially criminal conduct of current and former police.

The Police Minister told Neil Mitchell it means police cannot act until the special investigator is appointed and completes the work.

She also revealed the eye-watering figure police had spent in court trying to keep the scandal suppressed.

