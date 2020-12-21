ADF refuse frontline support for Victoria Police on NSW border

Secretary of the Police Association Wayne Gatt says it’s ‘a bit disappointing’ the government’s request for additional support on the New South Wales border has been refused.

It means hundreds of police officers have been redeployed from general duties and will spend Christmas monitoring activity on the border.

“This does happen at a time when policing is at its busiest,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“There’s a lot of movements on our road, major events and gatherings that keep police very, very busy at this time of year.

“So when you wrap in this the commitment of over 700 members at hotel quarantine, you’ve got an enormous chunk of police resources diverted to duties that in any other year they simply wouldn’t be doing.”

Mr Gatt paid credit to the 500 members who had either volunteered or directed to go, some with only 24 hours notice.

“They deserve a medal in my view,” he said.

“We should all be very grateful for the work that they’re doing, and continue to do for all of us.”

