Adolescent psychiatrist who was addicted to video games shares advice for parents

An adolescent psychiatrist who has struggled with video game addiction himself has shared some advice for parents concerned about their children’s technology use.

Dr Kim Le was addicted to Pokemon Go for more than a year.

As a university student, he played video games so much he got vertigo and vomited.

Dr Le says parents who are concerned about their children’s technology use should first look at their own habits.

“Look at your own role modelling and look at your own use,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“The other piece of advice would be just be aware that these devices are created to be addictive.

“It’s a real public health announcement really, that these devices are designed by companies that are interested in making money.

“We’re all vulnerable to being addicted.”

