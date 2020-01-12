AdoptAShop: Cafe in bushfire-affected Mallacoota supported by a generous Albert Park business

Virtual coffees are up for sale at an Albert Park cafe, which has adopted a business in the bushfire-ravaged town of Mallacoota.

Customers will be able to pay forward a coffee at Fed Cafe, 131 Dundas Place in Albert Park.

All proceeds raised in January will go towards supporting the Croajingolong Cafe in Mallacoota.

Owner of the Croajingolong Cafe, Michelle Roberts, told 3AW Breakfast she is “hoping the initiative adopts other cafes and businesses in Mallacoota,” because they are all going to need the support.

Michelle described to Ross and John the day the fires hit Mallacoota on December 30.

She says she spent the day running between her house and the cafe as the fires approached, recalling it was “dark” and “scary”

The Croajingolong Cafe is still open, providing coffee and food to emergency services, army personnel and locals.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Image: Croajingolong Cafe Facebook