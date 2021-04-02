3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Adorable cake stall fundraising for..

Adorable cake stall fundraising for the Good Friday Appeal sells out in less than two hours

56 mins ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Adorable cake stall fundraising for the Good Friday Appeal sells out in less than two hours

Claire Stubbs and her daughters — seven-year-old Katie and nine-year-old Rosie — held a cake stall today to raise funds for the Good Friday Appeal.

They’ve got a personal connection to the Royal Children’s Hospital — Katie has neurofibromatosis, a genetic condition causing tumours to form on brain nerve endings.

She has been in and out of hospital her whole life.

So, today, they set up a cake stall in a Heathmont park.

The girls certainly put on an impressive spread, and it sold out in just a couple of hours.

What an effort!

Press PLAY below for Neil Mitchell’s adorable interview with seven-year-old Katie and mum Claire.

 

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332