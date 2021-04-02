Adorable cake stall fundraising for the Good Friday Appeal sells out in less than two hours

Claire Stubbs and her daughters — seven-year-old Katie and nine-year-old Rosie — held a cake stall today to raise funds for the Good Friday Appeal.

They’ve got a personal connection to the Royal Children’s Hospital — Katie has neurofibromatosis, a genetic condition causing tumours to form on brain nerve endings.

She has been in and out of hospital her whole life.

So, today, they set up a cake stall in a Heathmont park.

The girls certainly put on an impressive spread, and it sold out in just a couple of hours.

What an effort!

