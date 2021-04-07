Affordable Aussie-built electric ute set to roll out of Adelaide factory

An Australian-built electric ute with a budget price tag is on track to roll out of an Adelaide factory in early 2022.

Orders for the Ace Yewt, which will sell for just under $26,000, are now open.

Managing director of the ACE Electric Vehicle Group, Greg McGarvie, says not only is the vehicle affordable to buy, it’s also cheap to run.

“It’s less expensive to run, it’s around $3.60 per 100 kilometres,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“It’s one of the lightest in its class, it’s around 1000 kilograms.”

Initially, the ute will be assembled by Aldom Motor Body Builders in Adelaide from local and internationally-sourced parts, with plans for the vehicle to become all-Australian designed and built in future.

“The technology we’ve got in it is global leading,” Mr McGarvie said.

About 300 of the utes will roll out in 2022.

