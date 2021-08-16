Afghan-Australian calls for our government to do two things immediately

An Afghan-Australian who fled the country more than two decades ago says there are two things the Australian government can do right now to help those fearing persecution by the Taliban.

Najeeba Wazefedost is an advocate for the United Nations Refugee group and said Australia should up its intake of refugees, particularly women and children, and also extend the temporary protection visas of those currently in the country fearing deportation back to Afghanistan.

“That’s the least we can do immediately right now,” she said.

Picture by Getty iStock