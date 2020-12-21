AFL 2021 fixture: Timeslots for rounds 7-23 yet to be announced

The AFL has released its 2021 fixture detailing rounds one to six.

The league has only locked in times and dates for the opening six rounds, starting with the traditional Richmond Carlton blockbuster on March 18 at the MCG.

The season will return to 23 home-and-away rounds, with each team playing 22 matches with a bye.

There will also be a flurry of Thursday night time slots.

AFL’s head of broadcasting and scheduling Marcus King said it was important to keep the fixture flexible.

“It has been a difficult year … I think what we have seen this year is our ability to adapt to an uncertain environment,” he told Shane McInnes filling in for Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

Asked about how the fixtures will impact fans and travel, he said they were conscious of allowing fans enough time to plan interstate trips to watch their teams play.

“We are trying to find a balance here, providing as much certainty as we can while trying to retain flexibility.

“What we will look to do over the course of next year is release the exact time slot for rounds 7-23 in blocks as we go.

“And we will look to do that with a good level of notice, I think at last four weeks out and in many cases longer that that to allow fans to have that time to plan.”

