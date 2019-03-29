AFL boss promises Marvel Stadium is fixed after last week’s ‘wrong call’

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan insists Marvel Stadium was safe last week, and that any round one issues have been rectified.

The Docklands surface came under fire last week due to loose turf, which appeared to play a role in two minor injuries and various slips and slides.

McLachlan conceded to Neil Mitchell the state of the turf at Marvel Stadium, which is now owned by the AFL, “wasn’t good enough”.

But he insisted it won’t be an issue in this weekend’s two matches after the area in question was replaced.

“People made the decision to grow that section (of turf) rather than replace it, it turned out to be the wrong call,” he said.

“Because there’s a slippage or slide doesn’t mean it’s not safe.”

