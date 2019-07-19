AFL boss says league ‘will do what we need’ to ensure Gold Coast’s success, responds to Goodes doco

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says he’s got “no issues” with the long-term viability of the Gold Coast Suns.

The expansion club are currently anchored to the bottom of the ladder, winning just three matches so far this year.

They haven’t made finals since entering the league in 2011.

“We’re putting a lot of money into them and we’re here to help,” McLachlan said on 3AW.

“All football clubs have their moments.

“Gold Coast are a young club, and at the moment they are challenge.

“I’ll use the example of the Brisbane Lions – four years ago we were having the same conversations and now they’re third on the ladder.

“Long term I’ve got no issues at all.”

Meanwhile, The Final Quarter – the documentary which tracked the final years of Adam Goodes’ career – aired publicly for the first time on Thursday night.

McLachlan said it was vital the discussion around race continued.

“The discussion is a key part of it,” he said.

“The upside of this is to go and have the discussions and hopefully we move forward.

“The issue of race in this country is an ongoing discussion and that’s something I’m comfortable and clear on.

“If you don’t feel that, not everyone, but part of that issue was around race, then I think you’re not seeing it clearly.”

