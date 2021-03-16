3AW
AFL clarifies rules around standing at Marvel Stadium

4 hours ago
3AW News
The AFL has clarified the rules around standing up at Marvel Stadium, ahead of the opening round the season.

It comes after reports that fans would not be allowed to stand up to barrack for their teams.

But AFL General Manager of Clubs and AFL Operations, Travis Auld, has clarified that’s not the case.

“The literal interpretation … might be taken that you can’t stand up, but that’s not true,” he told Ross Stevenson.

“What we’re asking fans to do is to remain in your seats for as long as you can, but certainly stand up when you want to barrack for your team.”

The COVID-safe guidelines on the Marvel Stadium website have been amended.

The guidelines now ask patrons “not to stand at their seats for long periods of time, however standing and barracking for their team is permitted”.

Footy fans will also be required to consume food and drink in their seats and asked not to linger on concourses.

While masks will not be mandatory, people will be asked to wear a mask when moving around the stadium as a precaution.

