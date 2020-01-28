AFL clash in China now ‘little chance’ of going ahead

St Kilda’s clash with Port Adelaide in China this AFL season looks extremely unlikely to go ahead, according to new Sportsday co-host Sam McClure.

The AFL newsbreaker said fears about the deadly Coronavirus would likely stop the teams from travelling, despite the fact the match is still months away.

“They won’t publicly admit it, but all parties are resigned to the fact that there is little to no chance that this game will go ahead,” McClure said on Tuesday.

The deadly virus has gripped China, with the official death toll now surpassing 100.

PIC: Getty Images / Michael Wilson (AFL)