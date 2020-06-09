3AW
Two AFL games will be played in front of crowds this weekend

2 hours ago
A small number of footy fans will be allowed to attend Saturday’s South Australian showdown at Adelaide Oval.

Port Adelaide and Adelaide will go head-to-head in front of a crowd of around 2000, plus another 240 spectators in private rooms.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall today confirmed the crowds will be allowed to attend after days of speculation.

“Spectators are at the AFL showdown game this coming weekend,” he said.

“I think we’ll be the first place in the country with a significant crowd at an AFL game.”

A few hundred spectators will also be allowed to attend the clash between GWS and North Melbourne at Giants Stadium on Sunday.

(Image: Daniel Kalisz)

