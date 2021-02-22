AFL Fans Association calls for clarity on crowd numbers

With the start of the AFL season only three weeks away, details on how tickets will be allocated and crowd capacity are still yet to be revealed.

It’s thought somewhere between 50 per cent and 75 per cent of capacity will be allowed in to games.

AFL Fans Association President Cheryl Critchley says if crowds are restricted fans would like to see loyalty rewarded.

“Generally people favour longevity and people with reserve seats having priority,” she told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“Everybody wants a seat, but fans are pretty reasonable for just wanting it to be fair.

“One of the questions we’ve asked, if you get a ticket in the first ballot are you then out of the next ballot?

“And that’s just something we don’t know yet, so that’s the type of thing we do want to find out just to have transparency, so people know, if you’re paying your money, what your chances are.”

