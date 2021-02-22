3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • AFL Fans Association calls for..

AFL Fans Association calls for clarity on crowd numbers

13 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for AFL Fans Association calls for clarity on crowd numbers

With the start of the AFL season only three weeks away, details on how tickets will be allocated and crowd capacity are still yet to be revealed.

It’s thought somewhere between 50 per cent and 75 per cent of capacity will be allowed in to games.

AFL Fans Association President Cheryl Critchley says if crowds are restricted fans would like to see loyalty rewarded.

“Generally people favour longevity and people with reserve seats having priority,” she told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“Everybody wants a seat, but fans are pretty reasonable for just wanting it to be fair.

“One of the questions we’ve asked, if you get a ticket in the first ballot are you then out of the next ballot?

“And that’s just something we don’t know yet, so that’s the type of thing we do want to find out just to have transparency, so people know, if you’re paying your money, what your chances are.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332