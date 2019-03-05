Advertisement
Meet The Team: 3AW Football in 2019
3AW is Football, and that’s because we boast the best team of broadcasters and experts in the game.
Commentators
– Tim Lane
– Tony Leonard
– Dwayne Russell
– Bruce Eva
– Matt Granland
– Shane McInnes
– Nick Butler
Experts
– Jimmy Bartel
– Tony Shaw
– Leigh Matthews
– Matthew Lloyd
– Gerard Healy
– Daniel Harford
– Matthew Richardson
– Cameron Ling
– Warren Tredrea
– Scott Lucas
Journalists
– Mick Warner
– Caroline Wilson
– Rohan Connolly
– Tom Morris
– Nat Edwards
– Jacqui Reed