AFL Grand Final parade to be scrapped in favour of another event

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

The AFL Grand Final parade has been scrapped.

Back on July 16, Ross Stevenson said he’d heard a rumour the event would not go ahead.

Earlier this week, he put it to lord mayor Sally Capp, who denied it.

The Herald Sun today reports a smaller COVID-safe event will be carried out instead, with the premiership cup to be presented inside Marvel Stadium with a limited number of fans in attendance.

Up to 20,000 people could be in attendance, sources have told the Herald Sun.

A formal proposal for the event has not yet been submitted to the state government.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the cancellation

AFL Hall of Fame legend Leigh Matthews says the cancellation of the Grand Final parade is disappointing for the players whose teams make it to the final.

“I think it’s really part of the grand final experience that I look back on with great joy,” he told Ross and Russel.

“It’s an experience that I really value.”

Press PLAY below to hear Leigh Matthews’s reaction to the news

Image: Robert Cianflone / Getty