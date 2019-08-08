AFL great Nicky Winmar pleads guilty to assault

AFL great Nicky Winmar has pleaded guilty to assaulting a taxi driver after a match at Docklands earlier this year.

Winmar and his partner had left the ground after watching his former club St Kilda play in March.

They got into an argument with the driver after they refused to pay up front.

It led to the driver shoving Winmar, who responded by throwing several punches that knocked the driver to the ground.

Police arrived and were forced to hold Winmar back.

The hearing has been adjourned to allow the magistrate to view CCTV and receive victim impact statements this afternoon.