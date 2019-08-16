AFL icon Nicky Winmar escapes jail over drunken assault

AFL icon Nicky Winmar has escaped jail time over a drunken assault after the footy earlier this year.

The St Kilda legend has been given a 12-month Community Corrections Order, which includes 100 hours of unpaid community work.

A conviction has been recorded.

Winmar pleaded guilty to assaulting a taxi driver after a match at Docklands in March.

They got into an argument with the driver after they refused to pay up front.

It led to the driver shoving Winmar, who responded by throwing several punches that knocked the driver to the ground.