3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

AFL icon takes up fight for local cricket club

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for AFL icon takes up fight for local cricket club

An AFL icon says a local sporting club’s existence could be under threat if it’s home ground is used as a base for infrastructure equipment while a nearby level crossing is being removed.

Richmond great Francis Bourke, who played in five flags, is also a long-time member of the Canterbury Cricket Club.

They’ve been told they’ll be without their ground for three years while it’s used for carparking and base for infrastructure equipment

“And that’s if it runs on time,” Mr Bourke told Tom Elliott.

“Given we’ve got 25 cricket teams that emanate from the headquarters there, I fear that if that ground is out of action for three or four years, then we’ll lose so many players that our very existence will be put in grave jeopardy.”

He said the Canterbury Football Club would also likely hold similar fears.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332