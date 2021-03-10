AFL icon takes up fight for local cricket club

An AFL icon says a local sporting club’s existence could be under threat if it’s home ground is used as a base for infrastructure equipment while a nearby level crossing is being removed.

Richmond great Francis Bourke, who played in five flags, is also a long-time member of the Canterbury Cricket Club.

They’ve been told they’ll be without their ground for three years while it’s used for carparking and base for infrastructure equipment

“And that’s if it runs on time,” Mr Bourke told Tom Elliott.

“Given we’ve got 25 cricket teams that emanate from the headquarters there, I fear that if that ground is out of action for three or four years, then we’ll lose so many players that our very existence will be put in grave jeopardy.”

He said the Canterbury Football Club would also likely hold similar fears.

