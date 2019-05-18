AFL legend’s radical plan to increases scoring

AFL great Leigh Mathews has called for the AFL to do all it can to incentivise higher scoring and believes that a possible solution may be to give bonus ladder points to teams that kick over 100 points.

“The game has changed… There aren’t many games with scores over 100. Sides defensive actions have become really strong and scoring has been difficult.” Matthews said.

The plan would work that if a team kicks over 100 points they would receive one point. If both team score over 100 the winner would get five points and the loser would get one point.

Super Netball and Rugby both have bonus point systems to encourage scoring and Leigh believes it is time the AFL should consider following suit.

He has also suggested that player positions and numbers might need to be altered further from the 6-6-6 rule to allow more space for players.

To hear the full interview click PLAY below:

