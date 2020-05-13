AFL’s return: SA government throws a curveball

The AFL’s plan to restart the season on June 11 has hit a stumbling block after a decision by the South Australian government.

It has rejected a plan to give Crows and Power players an exemption to fly in and out for interstate matches.

And in a further blow, clubs remain banned them from contact training until June 8.

That means the clubs will need to relocate to the eastern seaboard immediately if they want to start training on Monday, at the same time as the rest of the competition.

Former Fremantle coach Ross Lyon told Footy Classified the clubs should move as soon as possible:

“The text should be going out: ‘Pay your bags, lads. This is the price we pay’,” he said.

The two West Australian clubs are also expected to move the eastern seaboard to overcome quarantine rules.

They won’t need to move as soon because that government allowed training.

West Coast and Fremantle are believed to be keen on moving to Queensland because of the warmer climate and to negate a home ground advantage for Victorian clubs.

It was hoped the AFL would announce its restart plans today, but that was before the South Australian government’s curveball.