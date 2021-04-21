AFLW best and fairest says she is ‘lucky’ she came back to football

The AFLW best and fairest awards were held on Tuesday night.

Collingwood co-captain Brianna Davey and Fremantle’s Kiara Bowes were crowned the first joint winners of the award since the league began in 2017.

Davey said she gave up football at 12 because there was no women’s pathway, instead focusing on soccer.

“But luckily I came back to football in 2015 and there was a league announced in 2017, it all came about pretty fast,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Davey told 3AW Mornings the league is continually growing.

“It will be really nice for that to happen (AFLW becoming a full-time job), we will see it how it comes and hopefully it is sooner rather than later,” she said.

