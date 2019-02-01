AFLW CEO Nicole Livingstone convinces Neil Mitchell to get on board with the women’s season

CEO of the AFLW Nicole Livingstone joined Neil Mitchell in the studio this morning, on the eve of the opener of the AFLW season.

Neil told Nicole in the AFLW’s first season he quite enjoyed watching the likes of Tayla Harris, Daisy Pearce and Mo Hope, but that last season seemed “a bit flat”.

“I think I’m worried that it’s politically incorrect not to like it,” Neil said.

“Part of the beauty of AFLW is 30 per cent of our fans have never followed the AFL,” Nicole said.

“They follow because of a sense of a movement, a societal change.”

“Well done, I will watch with interest,” Neil said.