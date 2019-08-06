AFLX in the bin: The unsuccessful format to be scrapped for the 2020 season

The chief executives of the AFL have cancelled the 2020 AFLX season after a two-day industry summit in Nagambie.

Football Operations Boss, Steve Hocking said the decision was reached taking into account two key factors.

“There are four new clubs entering the AFLW competition for 2020, and the AFL’s on-field priority next year is to ensure the right emphasis and resources are in place to ensure the women’s competition continues to build on the success of the first three seasons,” Mr Hocking said in a statement released by the AFL.

“In addition, the AFL is assessing the full pre-season program for clubs and ways we can ensure the players and clubs are in the best condition in the lead-up to the Premiership season. This was a constant message in our recent mid-season reviews with the clubs.”

The AFLX format copped widespread scrutiny after it’s two-season trial across 2018-2019.