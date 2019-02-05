AFLX jumpers unveiled, including Melbourne star’s fiery design

The AFL has unveiled eye-catching jumper designs for the approaching AFLX season, including one outfit designed by a current star.

The Deadly team, captained Adelaide veteran Eddie Betts, will wear a jumper designed by Melbourne defender Neville Jetta.

It features a boomerang and is intended to symbolise speed and fire.

Patrick Dangerfield’s Bolts will sport a lightning bolt on a blue background.

Nat Fyfe’s Flyers guernsey showcases wings on a purple background and Jack Riedwoldt’s Rampage is green with a bullhorn symbol.