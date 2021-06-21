‘Aged 10 years’: Listener shares toll aged care lockdown has taken on her 95-year-old dad

A woman whose 95-year-old father is in aged care says she’s seen a serious deterioration in his condition because he’s not allowed visitors.

When Gillian’s father, Doug, went into aged care two years ago he was a very healthy man.

During last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns, she noticed his condition deteriorated significantly.

“He aged probably 10 years in the last year because they’re not out and all that,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“We managed to get him out early this year for visits and things and we got him up to about 70 or 75 per cent of what he was like before COVID, where he could walk with us and had some energy back, because they don’t do any exercise or anything in the homes.”

With the latest restrictions barring visits to aged care, except for in end-of-life circumstances, Doug’s condition is declining again.

Gillian says while she understands the rules are there to keep residents safe from COVID-19, there’s a massive cost involved.

“You should see the deterioration in the residents,” she said.

“It’s not the home, they’re going by the government. The government is telling them they can’t let residents in unless it’s end of life.”

