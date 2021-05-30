COVID-19: Four aged care facilities affected as a resident and another worker test positive

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

There are now confirmed COVID-19 cases at two Melbourne aged care homes.

A woman who worked at Arcare Maidstone alongside a positive case identified on Sunday has tested positive.

She also worked at BlueCross Western Gardens on May 26, 27 and 28.

A woman in her 90s, who is a resident at Arcare Maidstone, has also tested positive to the virus.

The resident has received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine and is displaying mild symptoms. She has been taken to hospital for monitoring.

Meanwhile, another two aged care homes may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Two workers at two Royal Freemasons aged care homes have been identified as close contacts of a COVID-19 positive worker at Arcare in Maidstone.

One of the close contacts worked at Royal Freemasons Coppin Centre, while the other worker at Royal Freemasons Footscray.

They both also worked at Arcare, alongside the worker who has now tested positive to COVID-19.

No staff or residents at Royal Freemasons aged care homes have returned positive COVID-19 tests.

Staff were wearing masks while working alongside the infected worker.

All staff at both affected Royal Freemasons homes are self-isolating in their rooms and staff are wearing full PPE.

Visits are now only allowed for residents in palliative care.

