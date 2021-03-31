Aged care residents shave their heads to raise money for cancer sufferers

A group of aged care residents at United AgeWell Strathdon are making a drastic change to raise money for cancer sufferers.

Two residents are shaving their heads completely, while others are cutting off long locks or colouring their hair to raise funds as part of the World’s Greatest Shave.

Jill Connor, 77, is one of those shaving her head.

“If I can do a little bit to help raise money, that’s something,” she told Dee Dee.