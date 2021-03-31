3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Aged care residents shave their..

Aged care residents shave their heads to raise money for cancer sufferers

49 mins ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Aged care residents shave their heads to raise money for cancer sufferers

A group of aged care residents at United AgeWell Strathdon are making a drastic change to raise money for cancer sufferers.

Two residents are shaving their heads completely, while others are cutting off long locks or colouring their hair to raise funds as part of the World’s Greatest Shave.

Jill Connor, 77, is one of those shaving her head.

“If I can do a little bit to help raise money, that’s something,” she told Dee Dee.

You can make a donation HERE.

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332