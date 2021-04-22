Most aged care workers still yet to be vaccinated

Only 10 per cent of Australia’s aged care workers have been vaccinated despite being a priority.

Chief Executive of Leading Age Services Australia, Sean Rooney, told Tom Elliott it is shocking and concerning.

“We have said all along during the pandemic it was a national priority to do all we can to protect older Australians in care,” he said.

“And also the staff that care for them.

“Part of doing all we can is to ensure that residents and staff are safely and efficiently vaccinated and here we are eight to nine weeks into the rollout of the national program and we still are yet to see a formal staff vaccination program be implemented.”

Mr Rooney said aged care providers have put forward a lot of suggestions to speed up the rollout of the vaccine for workers.

“We are told it is imminent but again we are waiting for the government to come back with the formal design of the program,” he said.

“For an aged care worker who has been through everything lets be honest, they are at the frontline who turn up every day to do a challenging job, it has been more challenging through COVID.

“It is only going to take one outbreak of community transmission that puts us all at risk and most importantly the older Australians in care at greater risk.

“We need to get it right now.”

