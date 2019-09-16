Agriculture minister explains push to overhaul food-branding laws

The federal minister for agriculture is pushing for an overhaul of food-branding rules to prevent plant-based products from being called “milk” or “meat”.

Bridget McKenzie, Deputy Leader of the National Party, told Tom Elliott it was about making choices easier for consumers.

“This isn’t anti-vegan, or anti-vegetarian, we just want to make sure people are purchasing what they expect to be purchasing,” she said.

