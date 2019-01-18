3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Aiia Maasarwe’s heartbroken father..

Aiia Maasarwe’s heartbroken father arrives in Bundoora

2 hours ago
3AW Drive

The devastated father of Aiia Maasarwe has arrived in Australia and has this afternoon visited the site where his daughter was murdered.

Saeed Maasarwe, accompanied by counsellors and police, spoke briefly in Bundoora.

“I am sad because this is the last place my daughter was,” Mr Maasarwe said.

“I have many dreams to be with her but I cannot now.

“To be more with Aiia.

“I want to be with her more time.

“But someone decided I cannot be.

“I wish, I hope, I pray, she is now is in a more nice place, than this place, and his paradise.

“And thank you for everything.”

Click PLAY below

Mr Maasarwe spoke with some of Aiia’s classmates and  thanked the public for their support in such a terribly sad time.

3AW Drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332