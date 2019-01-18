Aiia Maasarwe’s heartbroken father arrives in Bundoora

The devastated father of Aiia Maasarwe has arrived in Australia and has this afternoon visited the site where his daughter was murdered.

Saeed Maasarwe, accompanied by counsellors and police, spoke briefly in Bundoora.

“I am sad because this is the last place my daughter was,” Mr Maasarwe said.

“I have many dreams to be with her but I cannot now.

“To be more with Aiia.

“I want to be with her more time.

“But someone decided I cannot be.

“I wish, I hope, I pray, she is now is in a more nice place, than this place, and his paradise.

“And thank you for everything.”

Click PLAY below

Mr Maasarwe spoke with some of Aiia’s classmates and thanked the public for their support in such a terribly sad time.