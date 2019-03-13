3AW
Air safety authority assures Australians safety will be always be first priority

8 hours ago
Australia’s air safety authority has assured passengers Boeing 737 MAX planes won’t be allowed to fly in Australian skies until they are “entirely confident” it’s safe.

Australia has temporarily banned the operation of those planes following the Ethiopian air disaster.

The aircraft went down six minutes after taking off, killing 157 people.

Peter Gibson, from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, told Tom Elliott it would only impact Singapore’s SilkAir and Fiji Airways.

“It shouldn’t have a huge impact on passengers,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

