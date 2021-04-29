Airport boss floats incentive to help get Australians vaccinated

The boss of Canberra Airport says fully vaccinated Australians should be allowed to travel freely around the country and be exempt from any state-imposed snap lockdowns.

Stephen Byron, the CEO of Canberra Airport, told Neil Mitchell it would encourage people to get the jab.

“There is no incentive being articulated for getting vaccinated,” he said.

He said it would also be good for tourism and business.

“We have got to get an end to these border closures where people are scared to travel because they’re scared of being locked out from home,” Mr Byron said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock