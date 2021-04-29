3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Airport boss floats incentive to..

Airport boss floats incentive to help get Australians vaccinated

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Airport boss floats incentive to help get Australians vaccinated

The boss of Canberra Airport says fully vaccinated Australians should be allowed to travel freely around the country and be exempt from any state-imposed snap lockdowns.

Stephen Byron, the CEO of Canberra Airport, told Neil Mitchell it would encourage people to get the jab.

“There is no incentive being articulated for getting vaccinated,” he said.

He said it would also be good for tourism and business.

“We have got to get an end to these border closures where people are scared to travel because they’re scared of being locked out from home,” Mr Byron said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332