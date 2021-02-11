3AW
Airport boss says ‘you’d be pretty crazy’ to book a holiday months in advance

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Airport boss says ‘you’d be pretty crazy’ to book a holiday months in advance

The boss of Avalon Airport has called for a national approach to state border closures, so Australians can book holidays with confidence.

Avalon Airport CEO Justin Giddings says “you’d be pretty crazy” to book a holiday months ahead at the moment.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen,” he told Ross and Russel.

“I see people who are so reluctant to travel at the moment, they’re sort of at the whim of announcements on Twitter from different premiers.”

Mr Giddings says the number of passengers travelling on the busy Sydney to Melbourne route has plummeted, but demand for Queensland flights remains high.

Ross and Russel
News
