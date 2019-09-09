Airport littering disgrace: Ride share bay a mess

Ride Share drivers at Melbourne airport are under fire for leaving their rubbish behind while waiting to pick up passengers.

The holding bay is littered with plastic bottles, take away food containers and other rubbish.

A caller into 3AW’s Mornings with Neil Mitchell said the build up of rubbish is a disgrace and disrespectful.

“Waiting for their jobs at Melbourne Airport and being pigs at the same time,” said Danny.

“It’s been like this for three years.

“It’s out of control now.”

There’s no hiding the ride-sharing bay at Melbourne Airport is a mess.