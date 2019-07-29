Alarming 60 Minutes report exposes alleged links between Crown and Chinese crime gangs

An alarming 60 Minutes report that exposed alleged links between Crown Casino and organised Asian crime gangs should concern Australians, according to one of its lead investigators.

Nick McKenzie from The Age went into more detail with Neil Mitchell on Monday.

The report highlighted how Crown attracted business from China, helping high-rollers gain easy access to Australia, despite their dubious character.

Some of those involved have been linked with drug importation, sex trafficking and money laundering.

But it doesn’t stop there. Many have strong ties with the Chinese government.

“These are people doing things that may be contrary to our national interest and national security,” McKenzie explained on 3AW Mornings.

