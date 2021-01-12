3AW
‘Alarming’ Australian road rage statistics revealed

A staggering number of Australians have fallen victim to road rage, new research has revealed.

A survey by comparison website, Finder, found 73 per cent of Australians have been the victim of some kind of road rage.

Shockingly, seven per cent of survey respondents said they’ve been physically injured by another driver.

Meanwhile, 18 per cent have been threatened and 26 per cent have been given the finger.

Insurance specialist for Finder, Taylor Blackburn, says the figures are concerning.

“Three in four have fallen victim to some kind of road rage,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“It’s pretty alarming when you look at the numbers.”

Press PLAY below for more.

 

 

