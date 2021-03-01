3AW
Alarming number of teenagers presenting to hospital with sunburn

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Alarming number of teenagers presenting to hospital with sunburn

An alarming number of children and teenagers are presenting to hospital with sunburn.

Last summer, one-in-two people presenting at hospital with sunburn were aged between 0 and 19, and almost a third of all presentations were people aged between 10 and 19.

Chair of the National Skin Cancer Committee at Cancer Council Australia, Heather Walker, says it’s concerning.

“I think it’s something we can all do better as a society at,” she told Ross and Russel.

Ms Walker says schools can and should do more to help get the message across, with many secondary schools currently without sun protection policies.

“We need to be meeting teens where they are, and one place where they are is at schools,” she said.

“We’re calling on schools and families to do more.”

Press PLAY below for more.

News
