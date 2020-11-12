Alarming spike of cyclist injuries and deaths in Australia

There has been a 30 percent rise in four years of serious cycling accidents in Australia.

CEO of the Amy Gillett Foundation, Dan Kneipp, told Neil Mitchell infrastructure is not safe enough for both cyclists and drivers.

“We need to have our roads designed so if someone makes a small error, it doesn’t lead to a death or serious injury,” he said.

“Bikes and cars are pushed together in a way that is not good for either group.”

