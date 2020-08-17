3AW
Albury MP calls for governments to address ‘unique’ impacts of border closure

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Border MPs are calling on the Victorian and NSW governments to fix cross-border issues that have emerged with the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Clancy, the member for Albury, told Tom Elliott there were unique impacts that still had not been addressed.

Some people have been unable to get to work, or care for loved ones.

“Please work with the community,” Mr Clancy said.

Click PLAY below to hear more about it

(Photo by David Gray/Getty Images)

