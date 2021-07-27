3AW
Alcohol allowance drastically slashed on Australian Antarctic stations

7 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Alcohol allowance drastically slashed on Australian Antarctic stations

Australian Antarctic expeditioners are being told not to get on the beers too often, with new rules cutting the amount of alcohol permitted on stations by almost half.

Director of the Australian Antarctic Division, Kim Ellis, says there’s no alcohol problem on Antarctic Stations, but alcohol allowances have not been updated to reflect new standards and health advice.

“Social standards have changed over the last 30 years and we really need to align to those,” he told Ross and Russel.

“We’re not prohibition against alcohol, we’ve just said realign the amount of alcohol that expeditioners can take with them.”

Expeditioners will be allowed 10 standard drinks per week under the new rules, which is seven full-strength cans of beer or one and a half bottles of wine.

Home brewing on Australia’s Antarctic stations is also banned under the new rules.

Press PLAY below to hear more on the changes coming to Australia’s Antarctic stations

News
News
