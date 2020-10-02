‘Alex’ explains what is really happening in Victoria’s hotel quarantine program

A man who says he was “more or less” a security guard in Victoria’s hotel quarantine program until this week has shared his insights into what is really happening inside the hotels.

It comes after police were called in to take charge of the hotel.

Alex (not his real name) told Neil Mitchell he was let go on Thursday.

“Basically my job was to sit upstairs where the desks are between the lifts,” he explained.

He said those working in the hotel weren’t allowed to have their phone with them, to prevent them from filming, recording or taking photos.

“You can’t even have your own personal phone up there,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW