‘All hell should break loose’: ABC accused of revealing identities of rape and domestic violence victims

The ABC has been accused of publishing the real names, faces and stories of rape and domestic violence victims without their consent or knowledge.

“If this is right, all hell should break loose,” Neil Mitchell said.

Silent No More is a documentary starring Tracey Spicer that is due to be aired on the ABC later this month.

The names, images and harrowing stories of two women were clearly visible in a preview copy of the three-part series.

Those women never agreed to having their stories or identities shared.

The ABC has blamed the blunder on “human error”.

“You can just imagine the noise the ABC would be making if commercial media had done this,” Neil Mitchell pointed out.

“If it’s right, heads must roll. They must roll.”

