Returned travellers in extended quarantine as Holiday Inn evacuated

3 hours ago
One of Melbourne’s quarantine hotels has been closed as authorities scramble to stem COVID-19 leaks.

Neil Mitchell received a tip that the hotel has been shut, which has now been confirmed by the state government.

The Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport will be shut until further notice for “terminal cleaning”.

All staff and residents at the hotel during the exposure period of January 27 to February 9 are considered close primary contacts and must quarantine for 14 days.

COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria has informed 48 residents at the hotel that they are considered primary close contacts. They will be transferred the Pullman Melbourne to quarantine for an extended period.

About 135 staff at the hotel were stood down last night and instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

It comes after two workers at the Holiday Inn near Melbourne Airport have tested positive for COVID-19 — the first recorded a positive test on Sunday, and the second tested positive on Tuesday.

A returned traveller at the hotel also tested positive to COVID-19 two days after leaving quarantine.

Mario told Neil Mitchell the hotel is “all taped off”.

“It looks like it’s pretty much shut up,” he said.

“A Skybus has just taken off with a police escort behind it with lights flashing.”

