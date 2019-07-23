MasterChef shock! ALL three judges leave the show

Channel 10 has announced that all three MasterChef judges will not return next year.

Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris will depart the program after they failed to reach a commercial agreement, following “months of negotiation.”

The trio will appear on the program for the final time tonight.

The shock news comes in the wake of calls for Calombaris to be ditched from the show after he was caught underpaying restaurant workers by almost $8 million.

Robert McKnight, editor of TV Blackbox, said the pressure on Mr Calombaris may have prompted the departures.

“All three judges are so tight that if one is walking, they will all walk,” he told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

“It’s an all or nothing deal.

“It’s Top Gear all over again.”

Mr McKnight said the departure of the three judges could spell disaster for Channel 10.

“Channel 10 has been fearing this for years,” he said.

MasterChef is expected to continue next year with a new judging panel.

