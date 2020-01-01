Alleged arsonist arrested over fire in East Gippsland
Police have arrested and charged a man following reports he allegedly started a fire in East Gippsland last night.
The 36-year-old man, of no fixed address, is accused of starting a fire in Johnsonville, east of Bairnsdale.
He was arrested on Punt Road, Johnsonville, at about 6.45pm.
The man was charged with recklessly causing a bushfire, as well as drug related offences.
He will appear at the Bairnsdale Magistrates’ Court today.
A watch and act message is currently in place for Johnsonville.