Alleged arsonist arrested over fire in East Gippsland

Police have arrested and charged a man following reports he allegedly started a fire in East Gippsland last night.

The 36-year-old man, of no fixed address, is accused of starting a fire in Johnsonville, east of Bairnsdale.

He was arrested on Punt Road, Johnsonville, at about 6.45pm.

The man was charged with recklessly causing a bushfire, as well as drug related offences.

He will appear at the Bairnsdale Magistrates’ Court today.

A watch and act message is currently in place for Johnsonville.