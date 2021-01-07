3AW
Alleged Bali bombing mastermind to be released from jail

4 hours ago
Article image for Alleged Bali bombing mastermind to be released from jail

One of the alleged masterminds behind the Bali bombings is due to be released from jail today.

Abu Bakar Bashir, who was jailed in 2011 for links with terrorist training camps, has spent the past decade in an Indonesian prison.

His conviction over the 2002 bombings was overturned on appeal.

The convicted terrorist was once considered to be the spiritual leader of Jemaah Islamiyah, the group responsible for the atrocity that claimed the lives of 88 Australians.

202 people died in the attacks on popular nightspots.

(Photo by Dasril Roszandi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

