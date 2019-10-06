Alleged criminal trolls police social media post seeking help to locate him

An alleged criminal wanted for failing to appear in court has trolled a post calling for his arrest.

Jaryd Rose commented on a post on the ‘Eyewatch – Ballarat Police Service Area’ Facebook page, after his photograph was posted.

“You have miss spelt my name for one (sic). For two you could have used a better photo!,” Mr Rose wrote beneath the post.

Police quickly replied, asking Jaryd Rose to hand himself in to police.

Anyone with information on Jaryd Rose’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.