Alleged driver of stolen tow truck ‘known to police’

Police say it’s lucky nobody was killed during a lengthy pursuit on an allegedly stolen tow truck that started at South Morang and ended with a shooting at Sunshine.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Bob Hill has confirmed the alleged driver, a 35-year-old Footscray man, is known to police.

He’s currently under police guard in hospital in a stable condition after he was shot before he was arrested.

“We’re very fortunate not to see innocent people injured or more importantly killed on our roads as a consequence of this erratic driving,” Bob Hill said on 3AW Mornings.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW